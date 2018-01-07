North Korea will have to stop testing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles before President Trump will come to the bargaining table, American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

Haley, speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” said the Trump administration will not engage in diplomatic talks with the North Koreans until leader Kim Jong Un makes certain commitments.

“A lot of things have to happen before that takes place. They have to stop testing. They have to be willing to talk about banning their nuclear weapons. Those things have to happen,” she said. “We're trying to make sure we don't repeat what's happened the last 25 years.”

The North Koreans and South Koreans are opening diplomatic talks this week ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which take place next month.

Trump took credit for the talks happening on Sunday due to his tough talk on North Korea, including a tweet touting the size of his nuclear button last week.

Haley said there wouldn’t be much else being discussed between the neighboring rivals during the meeting.

“They’ll talk about the Olympics, it’s not my understanding they’ll talk about anything further,” she said. “Those two countries have to get along. It's good for the United States if they get back into talks.”