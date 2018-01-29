U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley ripped into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Sunday for joining a host of the music industry's biggest stars in reading excerpts from Michael Wolff's controversial tell-all, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, at the Grammy Music Awards.

"I disagree. That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame," Haley responded to a tweet praising Clinton's involvement in what was supposed to be a comedic interlude.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it," Haley added.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Clinton's appearance in the video segment, reading a few lines from the best-seller, garnered one of the loudest cheers of the night from the Madison Square Garden crowd gathered for the 60th iteration of the awards show.

She appeared with several other celebrities as they pretended to audition to narrate an audio version of the book.