United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. stands in solidarity with protesters in Iran who are demonstrating against the government.

"In the New Year, our hopes and prayers are with the millions of people who are suffering terribly from oppressive governments in North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and especially in Iran, where the long-repressed Iranian people are now finding their voice," Haley said in a statement Sunday. "The Iranian government is being tested by its own citizens. We pray that freedom and human rights will carry the day."

Iranians publicly protested against their government this weekend. The dictatorship has cracked down on Internet messaging apps that many of the protesters have used to communicate.

It was reported Saturday the protests have resulted in two deaths.