“A soldier, sailor, airman, and a Marine walk into a bar…”

Careful!

Depending on the punchline, military members who go blue could be in more trouble than merely getting groans instead of laughs.

A new Pentagon anti-harassment policy released Thursday bans a range of unacceptable behaviors such as stereotyping, violence, discrimination, and “offensive jokes.”

“Let me be clear: Harassment has no place in our military,” said Dana White, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson. “This policy brings us one step closer to eliminating these behaviors.”

The Pentagon says the military services and Defense Department agencies will have two months to draw up their implementation plans.

But as one reporter at Thursday’s Pentagon briefing wondered, who decides what’s offensive as opposed to just bawdy?

“Is there going to be a list of offensive words, like George Carlin’s magic words in the '70s?” asked Bloomberg’s Tony Capaccio.

The answer is if you have to ask, you may need some refresher training on workplace harassment.

“The goal of the harassment policy is to address all issues of harassment,” White said. “The point of the harassment policy is to ensure we have a safe workplace. No one should be intimidated. No one should feel they can’t do their job without being discriminated against, and this goes to hazing, this goes to political beliefs, this goes to religious beliefs.”

So, a classic Pentagon joke goes like this: A sailor and Marine are in the men’s room, and the sailor notices the Marine is about to leave without washing up. “You know in the Navy, they teach us to wash after going to the bathroom,” the sailor says to the Marine. “Yeah, well in the Marines, they teach us not to pee on our hands.”

So, is that joke funny? Offensive? Or just gross?

Careful. Your career could be in jeopardy if you give the wrong answer.

And that’s no joke.