A nonprofit founded by a Democrat activist is considering creating a fundraising campaign to urge victims of sexual assault to bring forward their claims if they involve to Republican lawmakers.

The nonprofit group, which was founded by the Democratic activist David Brock, reportedly secretly spent $200,000 in an effort to bring forward victims of alleged sexual misconduct by President Trump, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The group is now considering creating another fund to continue to encourage victims to come forward with their stories if they relate to Republican lawmakers, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Brock holds a long history of unearthing sexual misconduct claims — in 1993 he revealed the accusations against Bill Clinton from former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones. He has since become a Democrat and backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The nonprofit group was unnamed in the original report.