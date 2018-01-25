North Korea extended made a peaceful overature to South Korea, calling for “all Koreans at home and abroad” to make a “breakthrough” to try to unify without assistance of other countries.

According to state media, Pyongyang believes Koreans should “promote contact, travel, cooperation between North and South Korea.” North Korea warned it will “smash” any opposition to the reunification of both Koreas.

The announcement came on the heels of a joint meeting between government and political parties and urged Koreans to establish a peaceful climate. It claimed military tension was a “fundamental obstacle” standing in the way of better relations between both Koreas and unification.

The announcement also expressed disapproval of joint military drills with “outside forces,” claiming they were not helping to smooth relations between North and South Korea, Reuters reported.

The statement claimed the meeting was intended to promote North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s unification comments from his New Year’s address.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that North Korea would be sending athletes and a high-level delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The games will be held Feb. 9-25.

The U.S. and South Korean governments earlier this month agreed to postpone joint military exercises until after the Olympic Games.