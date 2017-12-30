North Korea said it doesn’t have any intention of stopping its nuclear weapons program while the U.S. and its allies push forward with “blackmail and war drills,” according to a report.

The Korean Central News Agency, the state-sponsored news organization of the rogue regime, said Saturday that North Korea has been “bolstering the capabilities for self-defense and pre-emptive attacks with nuclear force” despite the “continued nuclear threat and blackmail and war drills” from the U.S. and its allies, which KCNA described as “vassal forces.”

The state-sponsored news organization also said President Trump has threatened pre-emptive strikes and said North Korea is an “undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power,” according to the Associated Press.

“Do not expect any change in its policy,” KCNA said. “Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out.”

KCNA also said “The DPRK, as a responsible nuclear weapons state, will lead the trend of history to the only road of independence.”

DPRK is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea has proceeded to conduct nuclear weapons and missile tests this year despite increased sanctions from the United Nations.

The Trump administration has said it has not ruled out a military option for handling North Korea, but stressed it’s an option it would rather not use.

North Korea conducted its latest test of an intercontinental missile last month, which landed in the Sea of Japan. It also conducted a nuclear test in September – its most powerful one so far.