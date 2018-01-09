North Korea has agreed to "actively cooperate" with South Korea in talks to reduce military tensions ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Tuesday's trip south of the border by North Korean officials marked the first in-person meeting between countries in nearly two years. The North Koreans agreed at the last minute to open the meeting in the Demilitarized Zone to the press.

The South Korean media reported both countries agreed to continue discussions about improving conditions along their intensely guarded shared border, AP reported.

The two Korean nations agreed to hold military talks aimed at reducing tensions in light of North Korea's continued testing of missiles over the past two years.

North Korea also surprised the South Koreans with news that they would send a delegation to compete in the figure skating competition — an indication the northern neighbor is interested in establishing more diplomatic relations and will not threaten the worldwide games while its people are in attendance.

In return, South Korean government officials pledged to provide the "necessary comforts" to the North Korean guests and will hold another discussion before the games to finalize the plans.