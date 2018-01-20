House Republicans said Saturday that they are willing to accept a three-week government funding measure that would end the partial government shutdown that started at midnight after the Senate could not strike a deal on Friday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said his caucus would accept the bill to fund the government through Feb. 8 despite their passing of a four-week funding bill and argument that they did their part.

“I believe we would accept it,” McCarthy said.

A three-week stopgap measure was first floated by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., late Friday night, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying he would amend the bill on the floor to change the date. Other influential House Republicans say they would support such a measure.

“I’ll take that ... I’m not picky anymore,” said Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “I think we’d take whatever [the Senate] would send.”

Conservatives also signaled that they would get on board. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., said that most of the conference would support any such measure and wondered how much of a “difference” it would make.

However, he said the House GOP has done what they needed to do. “The House has done its job,” Walker said.

The House GOP caucus met Saturday morning and Republicans remain bullish on the point of view that the shutdown is a creation of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over his insistence that a fix for "Dreamers" should be attached to any bill. They believe the Senate Democratic leader has gone too far.

“I think so,” said Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa. “I think there’s even a lot of Democrats that feel that he has overplayed his hand.”