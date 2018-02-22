The National Rifle Association announced Wednesday that the organization opposes legislation that would alter the age requirement to purchase firearms.

“We need serious proposals to prevent violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from acquiring firearms,” NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“Passing a law that makes it illegal for a 20-year-old to purchase a shotgun for hunting or adult single mother from purchasing the most effective self-defense rifle on the market punishes law-abiding citizens for the evil acts of criminals,” she said.

Baker said that preventing those under 21 from purchasing a firearm “effectively prohibits” people between the ages of 18-20 from purchasing one and as a result, is “depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection.”

The statement comes just a week after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which took the lives of 17 individuals.

Nikolas Cruz is the 19-year-old suspect in last week's shooting at Stoneman Douglas and lawfully purchased the AR-15-style rifle that was used to conduct the attack. He is in custody and faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said Wednesday he and fellow Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., are composing legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle to 21.

“A kid too young buy a handgun should be too young to buy an #AR15,” Flake tweeted Wednesday. “Working with @SenFeinstein on a bipartisan bill that will raise the minimum purchase age for non-military buyers from 18 to 21 - the same age you currently have to be to purchase a handgun.”

In response to the shooting, President Trump held a listening session with Stoneman Douglas students, their parents and teachers, along with those impacted by previous shootings at the White House on Wednesday. There, he promised the group that his administration will take action to tighten gun laws and tackle other issues that have led to mass shootings across the U.S.

"It's not going to be talk like it has been in the past," Trump said.

A parent of a Stoneman Douglas survivor urged Trump to set age limits on purchasing firearms and argued that if an individual could not purchase alcohol, he or she should not be allowed to purchase a firearm.