The National Rifle Association tore into several companies on Saturday that have pulled their corporate sponsorships from the gun rights group in the days since 17 people lost their lives during a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

"The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school's security preparedness, the failure of America's mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement," the group said in a statement, hours after Delta and United Airlines became the latest companies to pull their partnerships with the organization.

The NRA slammed the move by Delta, United, Enterprise, BestWestern, Hertz, and several other companies as "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice." The group also suggested such entities would likely suffer a major blow to their business as a result.

"In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve," read the statement.

"Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world," the statement continued.

Democrats and gun control proponents have condemned the NRA in the wake of the Parkland shooting, claiming the influential gun rights group has refused to endorse measures that would prevent mass shootings from happening in the United States.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this week, NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre said it was "ridiculous" to respond to massacres like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by pushing for further restrictions on gun ownership.