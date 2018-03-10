The National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against Florida for the state's new law which prohibits gun sales to adults between the ages of 18 and 21.

The complaint says the new ban, which was signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott hours before the complaint was filed, violates 18 to 21 year-olds' "fundamental rights" to purchase a firearm.

"This blanket ban violates the fundamental rights of thousands of responsible, law-abiding Florida citizens and is thus invalid under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments," the complaint reads. "At 18 years of age, law-abiding citizens in this country are considered adults for almost all purposes and certainly for the purposes of the exercise of fundamental constitutional rights."

"We filed a lawsuit against the state for violating the constitutional rights of 18 to 21 year olds," Marion Hammer, lobbyist for the NRA in Florida, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

NRA lawyers in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., filed the complaint moments before the court's deadline, according to the outlet.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was signed into law by Scott, who is a longtime NRA member, Friday morning. The bill takes the name of the high school where a mass shooting took place last month, taking the lives of 17 people.