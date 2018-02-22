Conservative radio host and National Rife Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch found herself on the defensive at a town hall featuring grieving witnesses to last week's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

At the event, hosted Wednesday night by CNN, Loesch was confronted by students, teachers, and the local sheriff of Broward County, Fla., who accused the NRA of inadequate support for measures that would reduce future mass gun violence.

"I'd like you to define something for me," a teacher at the school said to Loesch. "What is your definition of a 'well-regulated militia' as stated in the Second Amendment and, using supporting detail, explain to me how an 18-year-old with a military rifle is well-regulated and the world, our country, our nation is going to grade your answer."

Loesch was consistent in calling for laws that address mentally unwell individuals who may pose a threat to the public.

"He shouldn’t have been able to get a firearm," Loesch said of 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who has admitted to opening fire at the high school. "People who are crazy should not be able to get firearms. ... People who are dangers to themselves and other individuals should not be able to obtain a firearm. ... We have to start following up on red flags."

Loesch also said that the NRA supports banning so-called "bump stocks," accessories that allow some guns to rapidly fire like automatic rifles.