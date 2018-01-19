The head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said Thursday he expects GOP candidate Rick Saccone to win the March special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District against his Democratic opponent, Conor Lamb.

“I am confident Rick Saccone will win that seat,” Stivers told Fox News host Dana Perino. “And the contrast is really clear, Dana. Rick Saccone supports tax reform. Conor Lamb has decided to side with Nancy Pelosi over his local constituents.”

Stivers pointed out that PNC Bank, which has its headquarters in Pittsburgh, is giving $1,000 bonuses to all their employees. Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District includes several southern Pittsburgh suburbs.

“Conor Lamb is coming out against a bill that's getting thousands of his constituents pay raises,” Stivers said. “And that’s a problem.”

President Trump visited Pennsylvania on Thursday and spoke to factory workers at an equipment company in the 18th Congressional District. Trump touted the strong economic growth that has taken place during the first year of his administration, which he said would help boost Republican campaigns in the 2018 midterms.

Trump also expressed his support for Saccone at the event, and on Twitter.

“Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13),” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!”