The National Republican Congressional Committee on Sunday released a video touting what it dubbed “a historic year” in the House.

In a 60-second video, a narrator says 2017 “was a historic year for the Republican House majority.”

More than 300 bills were passed out of the House, the narrator says, “more than any other Congress in recent history.”

Republicans in the House are to “thank” for a number of things, the video says, including “historic tax relief to middle class families, working to repeal Obamacare, undoing burdens and regulations passed by the Obama administration, [and] working to prevent sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill,” among other things.

The video adds a “THANK YOU” over the Statue of Liberty at its conclusion, saying, “Step by step, we’re building a better America.”

"This year, Republicans delivered the change in Washington they promised voters," said NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman. "This momentum will carry our majority through another year of accomplishments and into the 2018 elections."

As of December, there are currently 239 Republicans and 193 Democrats in the House, which includes three vacancies because of recent resignations.