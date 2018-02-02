The FBI began its formal investigation into the Trump campaign in July 2016 was because of foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos, according to a new Republican-gathered intelligence memo made public Friday.

“The Papadopoulos information triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016 by FBI agent Peter Strzok,” the memo spearheaded by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes reads.

Some Republicans have argued that the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign began because of the now-infamous Steele dossier, which had salacious and unverified claims connecting Trump to Russia.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October to charges brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia investigation.

The same memo did confirm that the Steele dossier was used to justify a decision to seek a FISA warrant against Trump aide Carter Page.