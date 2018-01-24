A wedding for two former Obama staffers was officiated by former President Barack Obama on Sunday.

Obama officiated the wedding for Dana Remus and Brett Holmgren in Washington, D.C. Remus served as Obama’s senior counsel during Obama's stint in the White House and now is the counsel for his presidential foundation. Holmgren was Obama’s senior director of intelligence at the National Security Council.

“We had decided to invite him because he was such an important part of our lives. We asked him if he could attend the wedding. We also asked him if he could officiate, and he was intrigued with the idea,” Holmgren told Washingtonian magazine.

Obama obtained a temporary officiant’s license through the District of Columbia and signed the couple’s marriage certificate.

Most guests had not been informed that Obama would speak until they arrived. Family that had been informed beforehand had not been able to disclose what they knew ahead of time.

This isn’t the first wedding Obama has participated in recently. Obama stood up as a groomsman for a longtime aide of his in January 2017, according to the Washington Post.