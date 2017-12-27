Former President Barack Obama says he had mixed feelings during President Trump’s inauguration, “but overall there was serenity there.”

In an interview with Prince Harry for the BBC, Obama revealed how he felt during Trump’s inauguration — someone Obama had campaigned against in hopes of cementing his legacy.

“The first thing that went through my mind was sitting across from Michelle, how thankful I was that she had been my partner through that whole process,” Obama said.

There was a “satisfying feeling that was mixed with all the work that was still undone,” he said, adding that he still had “concerns about how the country moved forward.”

“But overall, there was serenity there,” Obama said.