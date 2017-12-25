Former President Barack Obama teamed up with musician Chance the Rapper and NBA star Stephen Curry in a new public service announcement for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The ad was released Saturday on YouTube through the Obama Foundation, which launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in 2014.

"I want you to know, you matter. There is nothing, not a single thing, that's more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams," Obama says in a video clip at the beginning of the minute-long PSA titled “We Are the Ones.”

The initiative aims to “address persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color and ensure that all young people can reach their full potential,” the White House said at the time.

A number of other young men and women in the video recite a speech, saying “We are the ones” and “I am my brother’s keeper.”

"We are the ones," Curry says in the video.

"I am my brother's keeper," Chance the Rapper adds.

Obama ends the video, repeating: "I am my brother's keeper.”