Former President Barack Obama voiced his support Thursday for the “fearless” students speaking out for stricter gun regulations in the aftermath of the mass shooting at their Parkland, Fla., high school last week.

“Young people have helped lead all our great movements,” Obama tweeted. “How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs.”

The tweet comes a day after CNN hosted a contentious town hall attended by the families of victims, survivors of the shooting, lawmakers, and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School announced earlier this week they are planning a “march for our lives” next month in Washington, D.C., to rally for increased school safety measures and gun control.

Michelle Obama said yesterday she was in “total awe” of the courage the survivors have shown since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.