Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama are reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service.

No deal has been struck yet, but sources told the New York Times that Obama does not intend to use the platform as a way to respond to President Trump, his successor. Instead, the shows would focus on inspirational stories.

One idea being tossed around is a show on issues important to Obama's presidency, including healthcare and the environment. Another concerns nutrition, an issue close to Michelle Obama during her time as first lady.

The amount the Obamas would be paid hasn't been disclosed, but the former president has been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for some of his postpresidency speeches.

Netflix, which has nearly 118 subscribers, isn't the only streaming service platform interested in content from the Obamas. Sources told the Times that executives from Apple and Amazon are also open to discussing a deal with Obama.