Republican House lawmakers from Ohio are pressing President Trump to fulfill his promise and reverse the Obama administration's "disrespectful" decision to rename Mt. McKinley in Alaska.

The 11 lawmakers, led by Rep. Bob Gibbs, explained in a letter that former President Barack Obama's decision to change the mountain's name to Denali is a slap in the face to the 25th president of the U.S., William McKinley, for which the mountain was named.

"President William McKinley's legacy should not be compromised by a political stunt," the letter stated. "Mr. President, we appreciate your comments opposing the Obama administration's actions and stand ready to work with you to preserve William McKinley's legacy by restoring President William McKinley's name to the Alaska mountain."

The Obama administration moved forward with the name change in 2015 in response to indigenous groups and others who sought for years to change the peak back to its original name in the native people's language.

The Ohio lawmakers referred to Trump's campaign promise to reverse the Obama administration's action. They vowed to work with the administration to reverse the name change.

The letter said that Obama's action went against the will of the Congress that sought to honor McKinley's national service as president and as a soldier by naming a mountain and a national park after him in 1917.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was copied on the letter.