Omarosa Manigault could reveal details that are devastating to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s marriage in a tell-all book about her time in the White House, according to a new report.

“This could be Donald and Melania’s worst nightmare,” a source close to Manigault told In Touch.

In a recent interview with “Good Morning America” after her departure from the White House as former communications director at the White House Office of Public Liaison, Manigault said there were “a lot of things” she observed that made her “uncomfortable.”

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell,” she said at the time.

A source told In Touch that Manigault knows how much time the Trumps spend together and “whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom.”

“How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered,” the source said.

The Trump marriage faced ridicule from critics after the first lady and their young son, Barron, stayed in New York City for months following the president’s inauguration. The two moved to the White House once Barron completed his school year.

The report said Manigault could bring in as much as $10 million for the book.

The first lady’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.