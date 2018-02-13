Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman laid into Vice President Mike Pence during a preview of Monday night's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," warning her fellow housemates they'll be "begging for the days" of President Trump if Pence becomes commander in chief.

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," Manigault Newman said on the CBS reality TV program.

“Everybody who’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president,” she continued.

Manigault Newman, who was a contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice" with Trump before joining his campaign and eventually becoming communications director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison, added her dislike for Pence was exacerbated by his "scary" interpretation of Christianity.

“He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.’ It’s scary,” she said.

Manigault Newman also commented on Trump's immigration policy, saying his crackdown on illegal immigrants through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was "going to get worse."

"I’ve seen the plan, the roundup plan is getting more aggressive,” she said.

Manigault Newman resigned from her White House post in December, though her resignation was not official until January.

She has been vocal in her criticism of her former boss while taping the reality show, earlier telling housemates she would not vote for Trump again "in a million years."