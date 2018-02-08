Omarosa Manigault does not have a positive outlook on President Trump’s future in the White House.

Manigault cried about her time as a White House aide as she appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” this week, less than a month after officially leaving the West Wing.

Manigault was speaking with television personality Ross Mathews, who asked her for reassurance that the country will get through Trump’s presidency.

“Should we be worried?” Mathews asked.

Manigault responded by nodding her head.

“Don’t say that,” Mathews pleaded, “because we are worried. But I need you to say, ‘No, it’s going to be OK.’”

“No, it’s not going to be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad,” Manigault said.

Manigault also revealed she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets during her tenure in the White House.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?” Manigault said through tears.

She said she tried to confront Trump over his controversial stances but she was then blocked from interacting with the president.

“I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away from him. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him,’” she said.

Manigault appeared on the first season of Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2004. She also appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008.

The White House announced in December that Manigault would be resigning from her post from the White House.