Former White House aide and NBC's "The Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault is set to join another reality TV juggernaut.

Manigault, who left the Trump administration shortly after resigning Dec. 13, will be a housemate on the next season of CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother."

The latest installment of the long-running series will be broadcast for 13 days from Feb. 7-25 in an effort to compete with NBC's rights over Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics programming, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"American Pie" actress Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, "The Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brandi Glanville from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will also be moving into the camera-riddled house.

Manigault had been a loyal adviser to Trump for years since she appeared in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, but ruffled feathers within the White House for her tense relationship with members of the press and her colleagues in the administration.

She was formerly the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.