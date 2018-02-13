Omarosa Manigault was reportedly fired from her West Wing position after she used the White House car service to get to and from work.

Politico reported Tuesday that Manigault was fired by chief of staff John Kelly over her usage of CARPET, the White House car service, as “an office pick-up and drop-off service.” Such usage is banned by the federal government.

Reports in December said Manigault was “physically dragged” out of the White House after Kelly told her it was time for her to step down as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Manigault became angry and said she wanted to speak with the president, but Kelly told her President Trump had already “signed off” on her employment status. Manigault then walked over to the White House residence to try to get in to speak with Trump, but she set off an electronic Secret Service wire that monitors the residence, Politico reported.

The Secret Service said in December its agents had not escorted Manigault off campus after she was let go.

After leaving the White House, Manigault joined “Celebrity Big Brother,” and has been dishing on what it’s like to work for Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.