Omarosa Manigault-Newman, former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, dished on details about those wanting to "stab" her in the back on her new reality TV show stint.

"There's a lot of people that want to stab me in the back, kind of similar to the White House," she said in the season premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother” Wednesday night. "The one thing I learned from politics is you have to learn how to watch your own back and in some cases you have to watch your front too."

Manigault-Newman issued a warning to other celebrities as she said she would conquer whatever challenges came her way.

"As I enter into the 'Big Brother' house, as challenges come my way, I will seek to overcome each and every one of them," she said. "I'm exceptional in everything that I do and aspire to do. I was the queen of the boardroom now I'll be the queen of the 'Big Brother' house. Celebrities, you better watch your back."

She also said she was looking forward to a break from "cable news, from Twitter, from newspapers, from the press.”

Manigault-Newman appeared on the first season of President Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2004. She later appeared on the “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008.

The White House announced in December that Manigualt-Newman was resigning from her post from the White House.

She told ABC’s “Nightlight” in December that during her time at the White House, there "were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with."