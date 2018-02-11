Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman briefly left the “Celebrity Big Brother” house on Friday to receive medical attention after competing in a game.

“Omarosa has returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving medical attention last night and today for an asthma attack. This development will be addressed on the Sunday night broadcast," said CBS in a statement Saturday, according to Deadline.

Contestants in the reality TV show competition first raised concerns about her health after a game which was described as being dizzying.

"Omarosa had everything to lose,” fellow contestant, Marissa Jaret Winokur said. “I mean, I put her in the hospital. She's gonna be okay."

The White House announced in December that Manigault-Newman would be resigning from her post from the Trump administration. While on “Celebrity Big Brother” she has expressed her frustration with Trump, saying that she will never vote for him again "in a million years."