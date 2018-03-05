President Trump slammed Democratic lawmakers for failing to work with Republicans to pass a legislative solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after his administration gave Congress six months to solve the issue.

"It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal!" Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

At the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Sept. 5 that its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency would begin winding down DACA.

Sessions told DHS he had legally determined DACA "was effectuated by the previous administration through executive action, without proper statutory authority and with no established end-date, after Congress' repeated rejection of proposed legislation that would have accomplished a similar result."

Under the program, people under the age of 18 who were brought to the U.S. illegally can apply for deportation protection and work permits for two years at a time.

A group of 10 state attorneys general — representing Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia — threatened last June to sue the Trump administration if it did not rescind DACA by Sept. 5.