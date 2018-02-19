President Trump blasted former President Barack Obama again on Presidents Day, tweeting frustration over how his predecessor handled intelligence that the Russian government and its trolls were interfering in the 2016 election.

"Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?" Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

The tweet was just the latest complaint from Trump in a string over the weekend following the Justice Department announcement last week that it had indicted 13 Russian individuals and 3 organizations.

The indictments settled nothing, being seized on by both sides of the debate over alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. But it appears to have got under the president's skin, for he has tweeted-up a storm ever since.

Special counsel Robert Mueller said the indictments were against people employed by the Internet Research Agency, which he described as a Saint Petersburg-based entity that posed as a front for the Russian government to meddle in the election on social media.

"The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to defraud the United States, three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft," Mueller's office said in a statement.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said while the Russian front groups created posts, ads, and organized events that were mostly against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, they also opposed President Trump's campaign at times and pushed for Bernie Sanders at times.

The announcement comes in the midst of Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government.