Only one-third of voters nationwide think Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book about President Trump's campaign and administration is "credible," a new Morning Consult/Politico poll concluded Wednesday.

The Jan. 4-5 survey found that just 19 percent of voters say Wolff's stories can be believed, while 13 percent say the contents of the book are very credible.

Another 13 percent say the information is not very credible and 12 percent deemed it not at all sound, bringing the total of doubters to one-quarter of voters.

Another 20 percent say they have not heard of the book and 22 percent do not have an opinion on it.

Forty-six percent say the book should have been allowed to be published versus 21 percent who do not support it being released after President Trump's lawyers tried to halt the book's publishing.

The online poll was conducted among 1,988 registered voters and had a 2 percentage point margin of error.