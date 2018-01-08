Oprah Winfrey could launch a bid for the White House, her longtime partner Stedman Graham said Sunday.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey said in June she would never run for president or any other office.

"I will never run for public office," she said then. "That’s a pretty definitive thing."

But Winfrey again sparked chatter of a possible presidential run while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. During an emotional acceptance speech, Winfrey backed the press and women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

“We know the press is under siege these days,” Winfrey said. “We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.”

“I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this,” Winfrey added. “What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Social media became abuzz after the speech, with Twitter users urging her to run for president.

CNN reported Monday that Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for president in 2020, according to her close friends.

Some of her friends have been privately urging her to run, but she has not yet made a decision.