Entertainment star Oprah Winfrey said she hasn’t received signals from God telling her that she should run for president.

Following a speech she delivered last month at the Golden Globes, there was widespread speculation that she could be considering 2020 campaign.

But Winfrey says now she's not planning a run.

“And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” she told CBS’s “60 Minutes Overtime” correspondent Ann Silvio.

At the Golden Globes, many celebrities decided to wear all black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment or assault, including Winfrey. Her speech, which she delivered as she accepted the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contributions to the world of entertainment, touched on issues such as freedom of the press and women who have faced sexual harassment and assault.