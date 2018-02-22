Daytime talk legend Oprah Winfrey said Thursday she was stunned to read President Trump's tweet that said she was "insecure" when it came to interviewing people.

"I woke up, and I just thought ... I don't like giving negativity power, so I just thought, what?" Winfrey told Ellen DeGeneres on DeGeneres' NBC show.

.@Oprah told me her reaction to seeing Trump’s tweet about her. pic.twitter.com/pw8KBXyNnY— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 22, 2018

Trump bashed Winfrey's interviewing skills on Twitter late Saturday after her segment on "60 Minutes" aired. The package included Winfrey revisiting a panel of 14 Michigan voters for their thoughts on the Trump administration a year after the president's inauguration.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes," he tweeted. "The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Winfrey told DeGeneres she was mindful of being fair and specifically asked her editors to add a Republican response to a question about whether voters care about America's perception abroad.

"I said, 'I think you should go back and put that in because it makes it more balanced," she continued. "So I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about so it's OK."

DeGeneres also featured a monologue on her show in defense of Winfrey, which said Winfrey has a similar status in American life as former President George Washington.

"You're not just some guy on Twitter anymore. You're the president for all of us. It's your job to unite people. And you don't do it by attacking people, especially Oprah," DeGeneres said into the camera to Trump. "George Washington may be the father of our country. But Oprah is the mother of our country."