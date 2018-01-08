Oprah Winfrey backed the press and women who have faced sexual harassment or assault as she accepted the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contributions to the world of entertainment.

“We know the press is under siege these days,” Winfrey said. “We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.”

“I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this,” Winfrey added. “What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Trump has long made it a habit to criticize the media — particularly outlets that publish stories critical of him. For example, he announced last week he would give awards for “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR” on Jan. 17.

Winfrey continued to express her support for women who have encountered sexual harassment and assault, noting the courage displayed by women who have shared their stories.

“So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again. Thank you,” Winfrey concluded.

The #MeToo movement began late last year as women started to share their personal stories with the #MeToo hashtag on social media, after a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations emerged against prominent figures. Included were members of the Hollywood elite, starting with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly sexually abused women over the course of 40 years.



In response, members of the Hollywood elite including Oprah decided to show their solidarity with female victims of sexual harassment by wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes Ceremony.