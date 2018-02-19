The ex-wives of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned after being accused of domestic violence, have received apology letters from Porter's previous employer, Sen. Orrin Hatch, following Hatch's initial defense of Porter.

"It was a sincere apology for pain he may have caused us," Porter's second ex-wife Jennie Willoughby told CNN of Hatch's note.

Hatch, a Utah Republican, released two different statements earlier in February in response to accusations of Porter's emotional and physical abusive behavior printed by the Daily Mail.

But Hatch had only been informed by the White House there was an attempt to undermine Porter with his past marriages when his office wrote in the first statement that it was "incredibly discouraging to see such a vile attack on such a decent man," CNN also reported.

After the article's publication, Hatch then issued a second statement saying he found the allegations "heartbreaking" and condemning domestic violence "in any form" as "abhorrent."

Willoughby told CNN Hatch's letter reiterated how he "was unaware of the nature of the article and was under the impression political enemies were mounting an attack against Rob."

Colbie Holderness, Porter's first spouse, confirmed with CNN that she too received a letter from Hatch.