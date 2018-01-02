Pakistan's government on Tuesday called for a meeting with U.S. Ambassador David Hale, after President Trump decided to cut off millions of dollars in aid to the country.

Several news outlets confirmed the meeting, which took place after Trump said Pakistan has given the U.S. "nothing but lies & deceit" despite billions of dollars in aid over the last 15 years.

Trump also said Pakistan has given terrorists "safe haven."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was expected to hold a Cabinet meeting in the face of Trump's challenge, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump was considering cutting off aid to Pakistan since last month, and reports confirmed that the White House has decided to withhold $255 million. A National Security Council official told Fox News that this money, authorized for fiscal year 2016, would not be spent.

“The president has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," the official said.