A lead negotiator in Middle East peace talks said Thursday the Palestinian Authority does not consider Jerusalem to be "off the table," contradicting what President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

"Jerusalem is not off the negotiations table, rather the U.S. is outside the international consensus," chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"President Trump could buy many things with his money, but he won't be able to buy the dignity of our nation," Erekat added.

His comments came hours after Trump touted his decision last fall to formally recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, a move that infuriated several key U.S. allies and disrupted his administration's effort to broker peace between the Palestinians and Israel.

"What I did with Jerusalem was my honor," Trump told Netanyahu during a bilateral sit-down at the so-called "Davos" summit. "We took Jerusalem off the table, so we don't have to talk about it anymore."

The president acknowledged the sensitive nature of his decision, claiming the Palestinians "never got past Jerusalem," which led him to remove it as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

Turning to his Israeli counterpart, Trump said, "You won one point, and you'll give up some points later on in the negotiation, if it ever takes place."

"I don't know that it ever will take place," he added, urging Palestinian officials to "respect the process [and] the fact that the U.S. has given tremendous support to them over the years."

"Respect has to be shown to the U.S. or we're just not going any further," Trump declared.