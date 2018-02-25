A survivor of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., accused National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch of trying to distract Americans and NRA members from the “fact that she’s not serving them,” but is instead “serving the gun manufacturers.”

David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told ABC’s “This Week” the NRA’s position on several gun measures such as a ban on semi-automatic rifles is “disgusting.”

“What I want people to know is, look at Dana. Look at what she’s saying. Is she saying anything or is that just a tone to distract the American public and distract her NRA members from the fact that she's not serving them?” Hogg said Sunday. “She is serving the gun manufacturers. She’s not serving the people of the NRA, because the people that are joining the NRA, 99.9 percent of them are amazing people that just want to be safe, responsible gun owners, and I fully can support that.”

Loesch appeared on ABC’s “This Week” ahead of Hogg and teacher Ashley Kurtz.

Hogg is one of several students who has called for stricter gun laws in the wake of the shooting last week, which left 17 dead and several injured. On Sunday, he accused the NRA of owning Republican lawmakers in Congress.

“They act like they don’t own these politics. They still do,” Hogg said. “It’s a Republican-controlled House, Senate and executive branch. They can get this stuff done.”