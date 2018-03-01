Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is demanding the leader of a refugee office resign for blocking illegal immigrant minors from getting an abortion.

The Washington Democrat pointed to a report in Politico that Scott Lloyd, director of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, admitted in a deposition he adopted an “ad hoc” strategy that blocked young women in the office’s custody from getting an abortion.

Murray said that Lloyd is "nothing less than a threat to their safety and should step down immediately."

The office oversees the healthcare provider network that cares for illegal immigrant minors in the office’s custody.

Murray and other Democrats criticized the office in the fall after it attempted to block a teenager in their custody from getting an abortion. She received a waiver from a judge per Texas law and got her own funding and transportation for the abortion.

HHS did not immediately return a request for comment on Murray’s statement.

Murray says Lloyd’s actions and policies are part of a greater agenda by the Trump administration to deny access to reproductive rights.

“Revelations about Lloyd’s efforts come on the heels of Vice President Mike Pence’s suggestion earlier this week that access to safe, legal abortion will end in the United States ‘in our lifetime,’” she said.