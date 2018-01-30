Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., has asked U.S. Capitol Police and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to consider arresting and deporting illegal immigrants who attend President Trump’s first official State of the Union on Tuesday.

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress,” Gosar said on Twitter ahead of Trump’s address. “Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported.”

In a series of tweets, Gosar said he asked law enforcement to consider asking all State of the Union attendees for identification to determine if there are any guests who are in the country illegally. He also requested they arrest attendees who are found to be using fraudulent Social Security numbers and identification when they go through security.

More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are expected to bring Dreamers to the speech Tuesday. Dreamers were brought to the United States illegally as children, but have been protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump announced last year DACA would be rescinded as of March 5, and Republicans and Democrats have been working to come up with legislation addressing Dreamers.

Other Democrats will host family members of illegal immigrants who have been deported, as well as immigrants currently in the U.S. because of temporary protected status. The Trump administration announced it will end temporary protected status for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.