Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort could face another indictment, according to a report.

Washington lawyers hold "a broad expectation" special counsel Robert Mueller will file a superseding indictment of Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort's business partner, to replace the existing one, per the Daily Beast.

“I would expect a superseding indictment to come down relatively soon,” said Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law school professor.

“There was much in the narrative of the indictment that referenced crimes not charged ... There’s also a tactical reason for this, that superseding indictments tend to grind defendants a bit more over time,” Turley continued.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to an Oct. 30 indictment, issued by the grand jury impaneled as part of Mueller's Russia probe.

Charges included conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, being an unregistered agent of foreign principal, false and misleading statements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and false statements.

The indictment hinted at potential tax charges for some of Manafort’s foreign financial transactions.

“Superseding indictments are frequently brought in financial investigations due to defendant recalcitrance to cooperate and also because they take so long to be put together,” Martin Sheil, a retired supervisory special agent for the IRS’s criminal investigations unit, told the Daily Beast.