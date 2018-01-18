House Speaker Paul Ryan gave a lukewarm prediction that the House GOP has the votes to pass a temporary spending measure today.

“I have confidence we’ll pass this because members will understand, why on earth would we want to have a government shutdown and hurt the military,” Ryan, R-Wis., said.

Republican leaders have been working to shore up the votes needed to pass the measure with a simple majority later today. It would fund the federal government until February 16 and would mark the fourth time in fiscal 2018 a temporary measure was used to fully keep open the government.

Some Republicans are refusing to back the bill for a variety of reasons, including a desire for additional military spending and to find a solution to fund all of fiscal 2018.

Few if any House Democrats are expected to vote for the bill despite pressure from Ryan and other GOP leaders who argue the measure also funds a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Ryan suggested that even without Democrats, the measure can pass the House.

“I said I think the Democrats should join us in passing this bill and I think we are in a good place,” Ryan told reporters Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump tweeted apparent opposition to adding the CHIP funding to a temporary spending bill, although it appears he may not have realized the CHIP extension lasts six years.

Ryan said he spoke with Trump earlier today and that the president, “fully supports passing what we are bringing to the floor today.”