House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is concerned about Republicans being outraised by Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, pressing members to step up fundraising, according to a report.

Ryan addressed the fundraising problems during a GOP conference meeting this past Wednesday. The meeting followed reports that Democratic challengers have outraised more than 40 Republicans ahead of the fall elections.

Two Republicans at the meeting said that Ryan told members it was unacceptable that Democrats had raised more money than them, Politico reported.

The report also noted that two other people said Ryan's rhetoric wasn't so harsh and only reminded lawmakers that they need to have enough funding.