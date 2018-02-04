House Speaker Paul Ryan, R- Wis., faced a wave of backlash over a now-deleted tweet celebrating a Pennsylvania woman whose paycheck saw a $1.50-per-week increase due to tax reform.

Sharing a story from the Associated Press, Ryan wrote Saturday on Twitter: “A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week… she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year.”

Though Ryan was highlighting how workers have begun to see more money in their paycheck due to the GOP tax-reform bill that was signed into law late last year, many Twitter users mocked the tweet because $1.50 isn't all that much money.

Ryan's tweet was later deleted, which egged on more detractors.

Ryan’s office did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for an explanation for why the tweet was removed.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the speaker's deleted tweet "embarrassing" because it is "a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense."

Earlier this week, top Democrats expressed similar sentiments while commenting on recent bonuses handed out from companies to their employees. Pelosi called the $1,000 bonuses just “crumbs,” while Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., called the bonuses “chump change.”