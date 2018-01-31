House Speaker Paul Ryan reflected on Wednesday’s train collision involving Republican members in Congress and offered his prayers to the victims of the crash.

“Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now,” the Wisconsin Republican tweeted.

Ryan, Republican lawmakers, their spouses, and staff were on board an Amtrak train bound for the GOP’s joint retreat at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia when the train collided with a truck.

Those on board suffered minor injuries, and Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn., was taken to the hospital to be checked for a concussion.

One person who was in the truck, however, died.

Amtrak said two of its employees and one other passenger in addition to Lewis were taken to the hospital.

Republicans will continue on to the Greenbrier, located in White Sulphur Springs, for the retreat, the Congressional Institute, which is sponsoring the retreat, said. The schedule for the gathering will now include a moment of prayer for those involved in the collision, as well as a security briefing from the Sergeant at Arms and U.S. Capitol Police.