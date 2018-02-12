House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday endorsed President Trump's fiscal 2019 budget proposal, even though the plan misses Ryan's longtime goal of balancing the federal budget.

“This budget lays out a thoughtful, detailed, and responsible blueprint for achieving our shared agenda," said Ryan, R-Wis. "It builds on last week’s budget agreement by focusing on rebuilding our national defense and promoting a stronger economy. It seeks to further improve services for our veterans, and expand access to resources for fighting the opioid epidemic. And it reflects the historic tax reform law that is already improving the lives of American families."

Ryan is a former House Budget Committee chair whose own budget blueprints balanced within a decade.

On Monday, current Budget Committee Chairman Steve Womack, R-Ark., offered a tepid response to the president's blueprint and said the Budget committee's goal is to balance the budget.

In his statement praising the president's plan, Ryan endorsed the $20 billion the House and Senate agreed last week to use as a downpayment on infrastructure spending over the next two years as well as Trump's proposal to speed up projects to repair roads and bridges.

"Today’s proposal recognizes the urgency of tackling the bureaucratic hurdles that needlessly delay infrastructure projects," Ryan said. "Real action to streamline the permitting process will help jumpstart projects that are vital to our communities and our economy. Already in this Congress, the House has passed dozens of infrastructure reforms, and we look forward to working with the administration on this critical issue.”