Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., issued a stern warning to Senate Democrats who might vote against a stopgap spending measure.

Less than an hour after the House passed the bill, Ryan said Senate Democrats are the “only thing standing in the way” of government funding and other resources and programs.

“The only thing standing in the way of government funding, resources for our troops, and healthcare for children right now is Senate Democrats,” Ryan said in a statement Thursday evening. “The House did the right thing. We did the right thing for our men and women in uniform who rely upon Congress for the resources to protect us and themselves. We did the right thing for the millions of American children who rely on the CHIP program for their health care needs.”

“Now, it’s up to the Senate,” Ryan added. “Now will Sen. [Chuck] Schumer and the Senate Democrats do the right thing by the American people, or will they force a government shutdown?”

Ryan also urged Senate Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a press conference to keep the government open after the House passed their version of the temporary funding bill.

Senator Schumer, do not shut down the federal government.⁰⁰



Do not jeopardize funding for our military and for our national security.⁰⁰



Do not jeopardize funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.⁰⁰



It is risky. It is reckless. And it is wrong. pic.twitter.com/1NLeGDY20i— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 19, 2018

The House bill was passed on Thursday by a 230-187 margin, with six Democrats voting for it and 11 Republicans against it.

House Republicans gained enough support for the legislation after GOP leaders promised to call up a conservative immigration reform bill and a bill that would provide a year’s worth of funding for the Defense Department.

In addition to reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years, the bill delays several Obamacare taxes.

Democrats have pushed back on the spending bill because they want to see funding for combating the opioid epidemic. They are also trying to secure a deal to protect those covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields those who came to the U.S. illegal as children from deportation.

A vote in the Senate is expected later Thursday evening, and if it passes, the legislation will head to President Trump's desk.