House Speaker Paul Ryan will address the annual March for Life rally in Washington next week, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Ryan, R-Wis., is among a handful of lawmakers scheduled to speak at the Jan. 19 event that starts with a march from the National Mall to the Supreme Court.

“It is an honor to have Speaker of the House Paul Ryan address the 45th annual March for Life," Jeanne Mancini, the march president, said in a statement. "Speaker Ryan has been an unwavering champion for the pro-life cause since taking office, and continues to utilize his post to promote the inherent dignity of the human person at all stages of life."

Ryan has brought several anti-abortion measures to the House floor, including a measure that would ban on 20-week abortions.

“We are grateful for the significant strides U.S. Congress made in the last year to protect and defend the most innocent among us, and are confident that 2018 will see even more pro-life progress with Speaker Ryan leading the charge," Mancini said.